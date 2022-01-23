All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Steam concurrent users hit all-time high of 29.2 million

Steam's playercounts hit new record highs, lifetime concurrent users are now at 29.2 million as PC gaming continues to grow.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sun, Jan 23 2022 3:05 PM CST
Steam has amassed a new concurrent user record as PC gaming surges through 2022.

Steam concurrent users hit all-time high of 29.2 million 4433 | TweakTown.com

Today Valve's platform is full steam ahead: Steam has now hit a new all-time high of 29,201,174 lifetime concurrent users, up from the previous 28.7 million mark set earlier this month. That's two new records set in the beginning of 2022 alone and the numbers could inflate more as new releases start popping up.

It's worth noting these are users, not people who are in-game. The numbers for actual in-game users is at 8.5 million, so roughly 30% of the people who are logged in are actually playing games.

PC gaming continues to grow as major companies like Sony start releasing major titles onto Steam, including once-PlayStation exclusive games like God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, and the upcoming Uncharted collection. Microsoft, SEGA and Square Enix are all supporting Steam with new releases, and EA recently brought its games back to the storefront.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

