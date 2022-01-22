This new Switch N64 game adds big value to Switch Online service

Nintendo packs in even more value to its Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack membership with this new fan-favorite N64 game.

Switch Online's latest N64 game completes the Zelda 64-bit era duology.

Nintendo has announced The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask is the next N64 game coming to the premium Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription. Majora's Mask will release in February 2022 as part of the Expansion Pack service.

The first Zelda N64 game, Ocarina of Time, was a launch game for the new subscription and is regarded as one of the best video games ever made.

Remember that the Switch Online + Expansion Pack service is separate from the base Switch Online subscription, and has a higher cost of $59.99 a year. The Expansion Pack tier includes access to the base Switch Online games, which includes NES and SNES titles, as well as Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis games. It's Nintendo's way of leasing out VirtualConsole gaming in subscription form without actually letting you buy-to-own the games.