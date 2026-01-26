Iconic Nintendo 64 game Banjo-Kazooie gets ported to PC

Banjo: Recompiled is a native PC port of the N64 classic Banjo-Kazooie with quality-of-life updates that you can play in 4K at 120 FPS.

TL;DR: Banjo: Recompiled for PC is a native port of the classic Banjo-Kazooie, featuring widescreen support, unlocked frame rates, and mod compatibility. Powered by the N64: Recompiled project, it runs on Windows, Linux, and Mac, with enhanced controls, quality-of-life mods, and future ray tracing updates planned.

Banjo: Recompiled for PC is a native port of Banjo-Kazooie, the classic 3D platformer from the Nintendo 64. From developer Rare, it's a game widely considered to be on par with Nintendo's Super Mario 64, and its native PC port supports widescreen and ultrawide resolutions, unlocked frame rates, and mod support.

This is all possible due to the N64: Recompiled project that allows modders to effectively reverse engineer Nintendo 64 games to get them running natively on modern PC hardware - with support for Windows, Linux, and Mac.

Yes, this means this port is playable on the Steam Deck, with modder Wiseguy adding quality-of-life features like analog camera controls, improved input latency, and the ability to keep your collect-a-thon progress when exiting a level or running out of health. The port also includes three one-click mods for players to install, including a high-resolution texture pack and popular "ROM hacks" Nostalgia 64 and Jiggies of Time.

The Banjo: Recompiled GitHub page includes all of the files you'll need, though you'll need to provide a copy of the original game for copyrighted assets. The system requirements list the GeForce GT 630 or Radeon HD 7750 GPUs from 2012 as required, since the port supports DirectX 12 and Vulkan 1.2.

Wiseguy notes that a future update will add ray tracing to the game via RT64, which would be very cool to see. As a native PC port, modders are free to tinker with the game's visuals and gameplay more openly - with Wiseguy's amusing and very Banjo-like trailer for the port showcasing that, yes, it can even run Doom via the game's puzzle-making mini-game.

Banjo-Kazooie joins a growing list of native N64: Recompiled PC ports, including The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask, Mario Kart 64, Star Fox 64, and others.