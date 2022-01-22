All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
343i finally fixing Halo Infinite's monetization, and here's how

343 Industries is making a radical change to Halo Infinite's microtransactions--it's so big that it will fix monetization.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sat, Jan 22 2022 12:40 PM CST
Months after high prices and over-monetization that fractured the Halo community, Halo Infinite's microtransaction scheme is finally getting fixed.

343i finally fixing Halo Infinite's monetization, and here's how 2 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Halo Infinite head of design Jerry Hook confirms the game is getting a complete monetization overhaul. Starting with season 2, players will be able to earn credits by playing the game.

Season 2 is 99 days away (more than 3 months) and until then Halo Infinite will continue with its paid-only microtransaction currency. 343i has slightly adjusted prices of Halo Infinite's cosmetic microtransactions however there are still $12 packs that include nothing more than color schemes, a single visor, and a stance.

"Thanks to your continued feedback, we are happy to confirm Credits will be earnable in Season 2's Battle Pass. That means you will be able to earn Credits as part of your Halo Infinite progression. We'll have more to share on this as we get closer to Season 2," Hook said.

Credits are currently a premium currency that can only be obtained with real moneyat the following exchange rates:

  • 500 credits - $4.99
  • 1000 credits - $9.99
  • 2,000 credits - $19.99
  • 5,600 credits - $49.99
  • 11,500 credits - $99.99
343i finally fixing Halo Infinite's monetization, and here's how 1 | TweakTown.com

Every aspect of Halo Infinite has been designed with microtransactions in mind. The F2P scope of the game is seen as a means to justify this monetization system, despite the fact that F2P aligns vertically with Microsoft's engagement-driven business model and also helps spin the flywheel of its Game Pass service.

Pretty much every texture--weapons, spartan armors, emblems, symbols, and even warthog wheels--are all customizable. That means they're all monetizable. The aggressive microtransaction system has kicked off months of controversy among Halo faithful and soured the game in many ways, so this kind of adjustment is 100% necessary to win back fan sentiment.

The only issue is that it's taking so long to implement.

NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

