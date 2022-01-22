All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Two new Space Force satellites launched aboard unique Atlas V rocket

The United Launch Alliance (ULA) has launched two satellites for the United States Space Force (USSF) for the USSF-8 mission.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Sat, Jan 22 2022 5:00 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Known as Big Slider, the Atlas V rocket was launched on January 21st, 2022.

Two new Space Force satellites launched aboard unique Atlas V rocket 01 | TweakTown.com

The Atlas V rocket launched from the Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, with liftoff occurring at 2 p.m. EST (19:00 UTC). The rocket is the United Launch Alliance's (ULA's) only Atlas V to fly with the "511" configuration, referring to its five-meter fairing and single solid rocket motor. It is known as the "Big Slider" because it power-slides off the pad, owing to the asymmetric torque produced by the motor.

The Big Slider carried two satellites into a near geosynchronous orbit for the USSF-8 mission for the United States Space Force. The satellites launched will operate as part of the Geosynchronous Space Situational Awareness Program and are designated GSSAP-5 and GSSAP-6. Their objective is to watch for optimal satellite positioning and enhance navigation while also looking for space objects that threaten satellites so that the USSF can warn other space-faring nations.

The launch was broadcasted on the United Launch Alliance's YouTube channel, which you can see here.

Buy at Amazon

Badass Space Force T-Shirt! T-Shirt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$17.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/22/2022 at 4:39 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:nasaspaceflight.com, spaceflightinsider.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.