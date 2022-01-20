All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Classified satellite reaches space for China's first 2022 launch

China has successfully launched its first space mission of 2022 with the Shiyan 13 satellite, embarking on a classified mission.

Published Thu, Jan 20 2022 5:00 AM CST
The Shiyan 13 test satellite has a currently unknown mission.

The satellite was launched from the northern Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center (TSLC) on January 17th at 10:35 a.m. local time (02:35 UTC) aboard a Long March 2D rocket. The launch site temperature was recorded at -37 degrees Celsius (-35 degrees Fahrenheit), requiring the launch team to add "product sealing measures" to the rocket to ensure a successful launch.

"The Experiment No. 13 satellite is mainly used to carry out space environment detection and related technology experiments," the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) wrote in a statement.

The CASC plans over forty space launch missions for 2022, after the record-breaking 55 Chinese space launches in 2021. The Shiyan satellites are a series of test satellites, with a non-sequential naming scheme, first launching in 2004. More than ten other Shiyan satellites are currently orbiting the Earth in sun-synchronous and geosynchronous orbits.

NEWS SOURCES:space.com, spacenews.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

