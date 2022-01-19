All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Take-Two CEO: GTA trilogy remaster doing 'great' despite launch issues

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition is doing 'great' sales-wise despite the game's significant launch issues.

Published Wed, Jan 19 2022 3:45 PM CST
The new Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition is apparently selling well despite its controversial launch.

The new GTA trilogy remaster released with a ton of issues, including graphical hiccups, bad animations and character models, and a lot of glitches. Rockstar has stepped in to offer free games and a multitude of patches to fix the myriad of problems. Plus the original versions of the game had to be removed from sale on PC because they non-licensed music in the source code.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick recently acknowledged the game's slips at launch, and says the GTA trilogy remaster is doing very well insofar as overall company metrics.

"With regards to the GTA trilogy, that was actually not a new title. That was a remaster of preexisting titles. We did have a glitch in the beginning, that glitch was resolved. And the title of has done just great for the company. So we're very excited," Zelnick said in a recent interview with CNBC.

No sales figures have been released so far and we'll probably get more information during Take-Two Interactive's upcoming Q3 earnings call on February 7.

NEWS SOURCE:cnbc.com

