GTA trilogy remaster PC version yanked because it had original music

The PC version of the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition actually has original music files and dev notes.

Published Fri, Nov 12 2021 2:20 PM CST
The new Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition has been taken offline with the Rockstar Launcher on PC being in "maintenance" for the last 12 hours...right after dataminers discover interesting things in the source code.

GTA trilogy remaster PC version yanked because it had original music

Dataminers have uncovered a goldmine of content nestled in the new GTA trilogy remaster's source code. Apparently the original music were actually included in the PC install of San Andreas in OGG-VORBIS audio format, but were switched off in the consumer build. The music is there but gamers simply can't play the songs in-game. Music licenses are costly and if misused can land companies in court so it's likely this is the main reason the PC version of the trilogy remains offline.

There's also snippets of developer communication in the code. It's not uncommon for game developers to leave notes peppered through the source code to help unravel the rat's nest of garbled language that can ensue while making a game. Some of these notes are pretty hilarious and could have been made by the remastered trilogy's new developer, Grove Street Games (formerly War Drum Studios who had helped Rockstar make mobile ports and re-releases of GTA titles).

Oh, and it looks like the infamous Hot Coffee mission has been uncovered in the definitive edition too:

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

