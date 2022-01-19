Phil Spencer becomes Microsoft's first CEO of gaming

Transformative Xbox executive Phil Spencer is now the CEO of Gaming at Microsoft, will oversee all of the company's future plans.

Phil Spencer is now officially the top boss of Xbox gaming.

Yesterday marked a historic day for gaming. Microsoft announced its plan to buy Activision-Blizzard for $68.7 billion and merge the Call of Duty publisher in its Xbox Studios lineup. Phil Spencer has been promoted as the new CEO of Gaming--a role that hasn't existed before--at Microsoft. As CEO, Spencer will oversee all facets of the company's interactive entertainment business.

"As Satya mentioned, I am now CEO, Microsoft Gaming. This change is a reflection of the incredible work each of you are doing to create the best entertainment ecosystem anywhere. As a leadership team, we know how much exciting but difficult work we have ahead of us, so it's crucial that we operate as a single, unified team," Spencer said in an email to employees that was made publicly available.

Activision-Blizzard will remain autonomous and independent until the buyout deal closes in Microsoft's FY23 period (July 2022 - June 2023). After that, the publisher will report directly to Phil Spencer.

Spencer promises to "bring as many Activision-Blizzard games to Game Pass as we can," and sources have told Bloomberg some games will remain multi-platform on competitor systems.