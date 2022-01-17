NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Matrix Resurrections GPU giveaway in China

You can win these super-awesome custom NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Matrix Resurrections GPU... but only if you live in China.

NVIDIA teased the world with one of the best custom GeForce RTX 3080 Ti -- hell, one of the best custom graphics cards ever -- with its GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Matrix Resurrections Edition graphics card.

The GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Matrix Resurrections Edition graphics card is being given away in China, based on the reference RTX 3080 Ti, with a custom front black and backplate that says "War Starts on 1/14" as a laser-etched LED logo. It looks pretty damn good, celebrating the release of The Matrix Resurrections in China on 1/14.

If you want to win the card, first off you'll need to be a resident of China, and then you'll need to write a sentence about how you're a huge fan of both The Matrix and GeForce GPUs, and post it on Weibo.

Machine translation of the post from NVIDIA China: "This green code rain theme GeForce RTX 3080 Ti gaming graphics card pays tribute to the classic sci-fi movie IP. Equipped with NVIDIA's second-generation RTX architecture, it brings a real "immersive" realistic experience to the 3D virtual world. Thousands of fans and players, please make your "choice"! Celebrating @Warner Bros.Film #The Matrix: The Matrix Reboot# Nationwide release today! This is the only limited edition in China. If you forward this Weibo, prove your dual status as a Matrix fan and a GeForce hardcore player in one sentence, you will have a chance to win this graphics card! January 21st draw".