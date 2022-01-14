NVIDIA: GPU shortages improve in 2H 2022, as RTX 40 series launches

NVIDIA is preparing its next-gen Ada Lovelace GPU architecture behind the scenes, cooking in the silicon oven, while I just reported exclusively that NVIDIA has halted production on its new flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti -- and now, we're hearing comments from NVIDIA on GPU shortages, and that things will improve in the coming months.

NVIDIA CFO Colette Kress said during the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference that the GPU shortage will improve in 2H 2022, that there is gigantic demand from gamers for GeForce GPUs, and that there are more people wanting to buy their chips than they have on hand right now.

Kress said: "So even throughout all of calendar 2021, we have seen strong demand for GeForce. And it continues to remain strong and stronger than our overall supply that we have. The holiday demand, for example, was quite strong, particularly in laptops. And we're still finishing out our quarter. But we'll look at the end of the quarter in terms of what we've seen in terms of channel levels. We had seen channel levels be quite lean, and we are working with our supply chain partners to increase the availability of supply. And we feel better about our supply situation as we move into the second half of the calendar year '22".

So you can see there from Kress' comments that NVIDIA feels better about their supply situation "as we move into the second half of calendar year '22", and that the company is (obviously) working with their supply chain partners on increasing the availability of supply.

Kress continued: "Some of the other record breaking things that we've seen is gaming demand is quite strong. We're seeing record concurrent users, for example, on Steam. 28 million concurrent users breaking a prior record quite easily. Also, we're seeing momentum build -- momentum building for creative and/or Metaverse like type of applications that are addressed with our Studio offerings, but also (indiscernible)".

"Now when we focus in terms of cryptocurrency, the contribution of cryptocurrency to our gaming revenue continues and will be difficult for us to quantify. We believe that our process on light hash rate cards for GeForce, also with our CMP product, has been an effective strategy to steer GeForce to the supply of other gamers. However, new crypto hash rate has stemmed and we're seeing several different sources of that. That can be our GeForce GPUs, it could be AMD GPUs, custom ASICs, and our CMP product, all of these are contributing. But again, it's just very difficult for us to quantify".