All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

NASA's new IXPE is finally ready to begin working on its mission

NASA's Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) has begun observing the supernova remnant Cassiopeia A (Cas A) in the Milky Way.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Fri, Jan 14 2022 12:30 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

NASA's Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) has begun to observe the first target of its mission.

NASA's new IXPE is finally ready to begin working on its mission 01 | TweakTown.com

The IXPE has been in space for over a month after launching on December 9th aboard a Falcon 9 rocket. It was launched into an orbit 370 miles (600 kilometers) above Earth's equator and has since had its X-ray detectors deployed, telescopes calibrated and undergone other procedures by the IXPE team to make the observatory operational up to this point.

The first official target for the IXPE to observe is Cassiopeia A (Cas A), a supernova remnant (SNR) in the Milky Way galaxy, left behind after a once-massive star exploded, with the light of the Cas A estimated to have first reached us around 350 years ago. Starting January 11th, IXPE will observe Cas A over about three weeks, using X-ray polarization to examine its magnetic field structure.

"The start of IXPE's science observations marks a new chapter for X-ray astronomy. One thing is certain: we can expect the unexpected. Measuring X-ray polarization is not easy. You have to collect a lot of light, and the unpolarized light acts like background noise. It can take a while to detect a polarized signal," said Martin Weisskopf, the mission's principal investigator at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

Buy at Amazon

Alpha Industries MA-1 NASA Bomber Flight Jacket

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$170.00
$170.00--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/13/2022 at 11:18 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:phys.org

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.