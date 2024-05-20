Apple could finally update the AirTag item tracker with improved features next year

Apple's AirTag is among the best item trackers around but it hasn't been updated in three years. That could finally change in the middle of 2025.

Apple's AirTag is a pretty solid item tracker as it is, but it hasn't been updated since its release back in April 2021. That means that the tracker is now more than three years old and a new report suggests that Apple is finally getting ready to release an updated model. But that isn't going to happen any time soon, it would seem, and we might have to wait another whole year.

That's according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman who was writing in the weekly Power On newsletter when he suggested that mid-2025 might be the timeframe we should be looking at.

According to Gurman, the next-generation AirTag is being developed under the codename B589 within Apple. It's currently undergoing manufacturing tests with supply chain partners and the tracker is currently aiming for the middle of next year, although that could change before the updated AirTag is officially unveiled.

In terms of what we should expect from the AirTag 2, Gurman's newsletter report says that it will feature an upgraded chip which in turn will allow for improved location tracking capabilities - a worthy improvement given the fact that item and location tracking is exactly what the AirTag is designed to do.

Apple's AirTag is expected to feature some sort of integration with the Apple Vision Pro based on previous reports by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo but it's unclear what that actually means. On the subject of the Apple Vision Pro, recent reports have suggested that a global launch could finally begin next month with more details likely to be announced at the WWDC event on June 10.