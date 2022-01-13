All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Activision's Bobby Kotick is #2 most-paid CEO in gaming

Activision-Blizzard's Bobby Kotick was actually the #2 most-payed CEO in 2020, with F2P giant Playtika's Robert Antokol taking #1.

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, Jan 13 2022 4:04 PM CST
A new report from Games One reveals the top-paid gaming CEOs of 2020, and Bobby Kotick didn't top this list this time.

The latest report from Games One highlights total compensation from gaming's top CEOs, showing how much executives earned throughout the games industry's historical 2020 boon period. It's worth noting the figures herein include salary, bonuses, and overall share/stock compensation plans.

Playtika CEO Robert Antokol makes the top spot with over $372 million in compensation through 2020. Playtika is known for its billion-dollar casino and casual games and launched an IPO in January 2021 worth $469.3 million.

Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision-Blizzard, took the second spot with $154 million in earnings in 2020 thanks to bonuses received from the company's record $8 billion earnings in 2020.

Andrew Wilson comes in at #5 with $34 million, and Strauss Zelnick, CEO of GTA parent company Take-Two Interactive, made $18 million throughout 2020.

Here's a break down of the top 10 best-earning CEOs of 2020 along with a full list below.

Some of these CEOs are no longer in office, including SEGA's Hajime Satomi--his son, Haruki Satomi, now leads the company--and GameStop's George Sherman who left in July 2021.

  1. Robert Antokol (Playtika) - $372,008,176
  2. Bobby Kotick (Activision-Blizzard) - $154,613,318
  3. Ming-Lian Tan (Razer) - $104,570,000
  4. Andrew Paradise (Skillz) - $103,320,052
  5. Andrew Wilson (EA) - $34,715,802
  6. Frank Gibeau (Zynga) - $32,003,738
  7. John Riccitiello (Unity) - $22,001,733
  8. Strauss Zelnick (Take-Two) - $18,111,761
  9. Taek-Jin Kim (NCsoft) - $15,620,773
  10. Debbie Bestwick (Team17) - $10,252,642
NEWS SOURCE:gamesone.co

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

