GIGABYTE unveils GeForce RTX 3080 12GB AORUS, GAMING OC, EAGLE cards

Published Thu, Jan 13 2022 7:28 PM CST
GIGABYTE has just unleashed a bunch of custom GeForce RTX 3080 12GB graphics cards, with new AORUS, GAMING OC, and EAGLE series cards for sale.

If you have a custom loop water-cooled PC, GIGABYTE has the new AORUS GeForce RTX 3080 XTREME WATERFORCE WB 12G, with an all-in-one and open-loop water-cooled solution. The wicked new AORUS GeForce RTX 3080 XTREME WATERFORCE WB 12G has a patent-pending "leak detection" technology, with this being the flagship RTX 3080 12GB from GIGABYTE.

The new flagship air-cooled AORUS GeForce RTX 3080 MASTER 12G has GIGABYTE's in-house MAX-Covered cooling system, which rocks 3 unique blade fans with a "wind claw design and alternate spinning to deliver optimal airflow across the entire heat sink". The huge heat sink and vapor chamber pack multiple composite heat pipes that push the heat from the GPU and VRAM quickly.

GIGABYTE uses its screen cooling technology, with extended heat sink fins that pass air through quicker -- resulting in superb heat dissipation and stable operation 24/7. There's a powerful LCD monitor and RGB Fusion 2.0 system that will let your AORUS RTX 3080 MASTER 12G shine inside of your gaming PC.

Next up we have the GeForce RTX 3080 GAMING OC 12G, which rolls out with GIGABYTE's in-house WINDFORCE 3X cooling technology with 3 x unique blade fans, alternate spinning, and a large copper plate directly touching the GPU. There are also composite heat pipes and 3D active fans that "work together to provide efficient heat dissipation".

Inside, the WINDFORCE fans use graphene nano lubricant -- whoa, space lube -- which extends the lifetime of the fans by up to 2.1x. There's RGB Fusion 2.0 technology of course, so your new GeForce RTX 3080 GAMING OC 12G-powered gaming PC will look great day, and night.

There's also the new GeForce RTX 3080 EAGLE 12G which uses the same WINDFORCE 3X cooling system that the GAMING OC 12G variant above uses.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.