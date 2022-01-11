Inno3D unveils GeForce RTX 3080 12GB iChill family of graphics cards

NVIDIA launched its new GeForce RTX 3080 12GB graphics card today, with AIB partner Inno3D launching its new family of custom GeForce RTX 3080 12GB cards.

Inno3D has its new flagship GeForce RTX 3080 12GB iCHILL Frostbite graphics card, a wicked new water-cooled card that will have the best performance of them all.

The company promises that the GPU will sit between 60-65C when cooled by a 240mm or 360mm radiator. There's wicked RGB lighting of course, as well as the 12GB of GDDR6X memory being cooled with the water block.

The air-cooled Inno3D GeForce RTX 3080 12GB iCHILL Black has a metal case, with an internal 9cm fan while the AIO radiator has a larger 12cm fan.

The new Inno3D GeForce RTX 12GB iCHILL X4 and X3 graphics cards are like the previous RTX 30 series Inno3D iCHILL X4 and X3 graphic cards, with the company detailing it as "factory overclocked for those who seek a lot more kick to their gaming and demand excellent cooling and Instagram worthy fan designs".

These cards have 3 x 90mm fans with Scythe blades to maximize airflow and operate at low noise, with the X4 rocking a unique 4.5cm side rotor fan that cools the MOSFET area. That's pretty awesome to see, Inno3D -- while the X3 has 7 copper heat pipes to add to the thermal performance of the previous-gen X3 cards.

Inno3D wraps things up with the new GeForce RTX 3080 12GB X3 OC Dual Slot, which is one of my favorites -- a dual-slot RTX 3080 12GB -- perfect for SFF gaming PCs that want that wicked-fast RTX 3080 12GB performance. There's still 3 x 90mm Scythe fans, and a factory overclock, too.