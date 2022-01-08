All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Insane footage of new robotic hand, able to use tweezers and more

Named the IDLA hand, researchers from Ajou University in South Korea have created a robotic hand with remarkable precision.

Published Sat, Jan 8 2022 3:00 AM CST
Researchers from Ajou University in South Korea have created an amazing new robotic hand.

Insane footage of new robotic hand, able to use tweezers and more 01 | TweakTown.com

A new article published in Nature Communications describes the device, named the ILDA hand, which weighs just under 2.5 pounds (1.1 kilograms) and measures almost 8.6 inches (21.8 centimeters). The hand is made from steel and aluminum and has twenty joints, a fingertip force of 34 newtons, and can complete various everyday tasks when mounted on a commercial robotic arm.

The team says the hand can hold eggs without crushing them, lift dumbbells, crush cans and pour drinks. The hand was able to grasp various objects, adjusting its fingers accordingly. It demonstrated its ability to use tools with precision, handling scissors to cut paper and manipulating tweezers to pick up and place a microchip on a circuit board.

The team are now planning an artificial skin for the hand. You can read more from the article here.

NEWS SOURCES:doi.org, sciencealert.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

