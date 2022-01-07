Halo Infinite players want compensation for broken Big Team Battle

Frustrated Halo Infinite players would like some compensation and fixes for the broken Big Team Battle and its challenges.

Halo Infinite's Big Team Battle mode is still broken...and yet the game keeps serving up BTB challenges. Now frustrated gamers are calling 343 Industries out.

Fortnite recently went down for a few hours and players received some nice freebies as compensation. Meanwhile, Halo Infinite's Big Team Battle mode has been broken for over a month and gamers don't get anything in return. In fact, they keep getting challenges for Big Team Battle that they can't really complete. The solution is to grind or buy challenge swaps from the in-game shop.

This bitter pill was recently brought up on the Halo Reddit and quickly received over 23,000 upvotes. Gamers would like something in return, of course, but more than anything they want the mode to be fixed and to have the challenge system overhauled. That last bit probably won't happen for a long while.

This criticism isn't exactly new--Halo players have been pushing back against Infinite's badly-designed monetization and progression systems since launch--however Epic's quick handling of the Fortnite situation certainly stings.

343 Industries has said on a forum post that it's aware of BTB issues however a fix won't happen until the 343i team starts returning from their winter break--which is happening now.

Meanwhile, we've found that BTB has at least an 80% failure rate and you're simply better of not trying to play the mode.