E3 2022 will be digital as ESA, publishers give up LACC venue spot

The ESA has reportedly gave up its LA Convention Center slots as hybrid approach falters, publishers move to their own events.

Published Thu, Jan 6 2022 3:32 PM CST
E3 2022 will be all-digital again this year, but there's more to the story than coronavirus concerns.

Today the ESA sent out a statement saying E3 2022 won't have a physical venue at the Los Angeles Convention Center because of the ongoing global pandemic, namely the new omicron variant. "Due to the ongoing health risks surrounding COVID-19 and its potential impact on the safety of exhibitors and attendees, E3 will not be held in person in 2022," the ESA told Gamesbeat.

While the coronavirus plays a big role in E3 2022's cancellation, it's not the whole reason. According to analyst Mike Futter, the reality is the ESA gave up their booked dates for the Los Angeles Convention Center. A quick look at the LACC calendar shows that E3 is missing for both June and July 2022. A search on the Internet Archive's Wayback Machine also shows a clean slate for the month of June.

It's also worth noting the official E3 Expo website is also devoid of any dates for E3 2022. Futter says that E3 2021's hybrid approach didn't go well at all and publishers realize they simply don't have to pay the ESA's high fees to rent booths in the LACC to showcase games.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games.

