ASRock unveils Z690 Taichi Razer Edition motherboard, laden with RGB

ASRock has teamed with Razer for yet another PC component collaboration, with the companies introducing the new Z690 Taichi Razer Edition motherboard.

The new ASRock Z690 Taichi Razer Edition motherboard has Razer Chroma RGB integrated into the motherboard -- but to a whole new level -- with the heart of the system taking Intel's latest and greatest 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs. There's 10 phase power design on the new motherboard, with the latest SPS (Smart Power Stage) technology and 8-layer-2-oz PCB which ensures the best VRM design and heat dissipation for that flagship Core i9-12900K.

ASRock also uses reinforced SMD-type (surface-mount device) DDR5 DIMMs and Low-Loss PCB material so that its new Z690 Taichi Razer Edition motherboard can be used to break DDR5 memory OC records.

VIEW GALLERY - 10 IMAGES

Chris Lee, Vice President of ASRock Motherboard & Gaming Monitor Business Unit explains: "The ASRock Taichi Razer Edition integrates the unbeatable performance and irresistible RGB lighting effects, which make itself indispensable to the PC providing an extremely immersive gaming experience! We are incredibly excited to keep the Taichi-Chroma magic glowing to gamers!"

Richard Hashim, VP of Systems Growth at Razer added: "With the ASRock Taichi Razer Edition, gamers are getting a new top-of-the-line motherboard that's natively built directly into the immersive Razer Chroma RGB ecosystem. The ASRock Taichi Razer Edition harnesses the best-in-class performance of the latest 12th Gen Intel Core processors and offers a multitude of customization options via Razer Chroma RGB, making it the essential heart of any PC enthusiast's build".

Eric Mclaughlin, Vice President of the Client Computing Group and General Manager of the Wireless Solutions Group at Intel Corporation said: "We are very excited about our collaboration with ASrock on their Z690 Tachi Razer Edition motherboard. This new motherboard features our new Intel KillerTM Wi-Fi 6E AX1690 solution, which enables low latency ultra-responsive PC gaming over Wi-Fi. On top of the great Killer features, gamers love, users, will now have the ability to access exclusive new 6 GHz high-speed wireless channels and leverage our new Intel Double Connect Technology feature for two simultaneous Wi-Fi connections which enable faster speed, lower latency, and enhanced reliability".