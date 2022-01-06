All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Samsung Odyssey Ark: huge 55-inch curved, rotatable gaming monitor

Samsung's interesting new Odyssey Ark is a 55-inch curved 4K monitor that can be adjusted and tweaked like nothing else.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Jan 6 2022 9:42 PM CST
Samsung had something truly different to show off at CES 2022 this year, with its new 55-inch Odyssey Ark monitor capable of being rotated into a giant portrait display. Check it out:

The new Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark monitor can be used in its regular 16:9 form in landscape, but the monitor can be rotated 90 degrees into portrait mode and be used for the ultimate in ultra-multitasking. You can have your web browser, a Zoom call, your emails, and even a game of chess on the side when it's in portrait mode.

Inside, Samsung is using a Quantum Dot Mini-LED display with the height-adjustable stand cable of pivot and tilt adjustment as well, while Samsung says that its multiview options "allow users to adjust Odyssey Ark exactly how they want it with a totally adaptable screen size to fit the game or the program without compromising its 4K display and bright, colorful images. The monitor also features a wireless, dial controller to manage lighting and the interface".

Samsung explains: "The Samsung Gaming Hub, meanwhile, offers an all-in-one platform for discovering and playing cloud and console games, and is set to launch on the company's 2022 Smart TVs and monitors. Lastly, The Odyssey Ark is a 55-inch, flexible and curved gaming screen that takes immersion to the next level with a multi-view experience that allows users to play games, video chat with friends and watch gaming videos at the same time".

Samsung continues: "Odyssey Ark is a next-generation flexible monitor perfect for people doing everything from editing to gaming at home. The Ark is the new industry-leading gaming display with a curved 55-inch display and 16:9 aspect ratio".

"The HAS (Height Adjustable Stand), pivot and tilt functionality, in addition to advanced ergonomic design, offers every gamer optimal comfort. This new vertical cockpit-style rotating display provides a new gaming experience and allows portrait or landscape orientation for multi-tasking and multi-window setup".

"Multiview options allow users to adjust Odyssey Ark exactly how they want it with a totally adaptable screen size to fit the game or the program without compromising its 4K display and bright, colorful images. The monitor also features a wireless, dial controller to manage lighting and the interface".

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

