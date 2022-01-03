One of the best Star Wars games ever is free for Amazon Prime users

Amazon Prime Gaming's new free game selection is pretty enticing, includes one of the best Star Wars video games ever made.

From now until January 31, Amazon Prime subscribers can enjoy a handful of awesome free games including Respawn's beloved Star Wars adventure Jedi: Fallen Order (on EA's Origin client, not Steam). Another heavy-hitter offered in the free bundle chaotic RTS Total War: Warhmmer, and there's also Saber's popular World War Z shooter on the Epic Games Store.

The rest of the games lineup are launched natively within the Prime Gaming app on Windows, so there's no need to redeem keys or download another launcher like Origin or EGS. Respawn's next Star Wars game--a sequel to the popular Jedi: Fallen Order--may be revealed sometime this year with a release date in 2023 or 2024.

Check below for the full list of free games: