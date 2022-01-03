All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
One of the best Star Wars games ever is free for Amazon Prime users

Amazon Prime Gaming's new free game selection is pretty enticing, includes one of the best Star Wars video games ever made.

Published Mon, Jan 3 2022 11:40 AM CST
Amazon Prime Gaming's free lineup for January 2022 is really good, and includes one of the best Star Wars games of all time.

From now until January 31, Amazon Prime subscribers can enjoy a handful of awesome free games including Respawn's beloved Star Wars adventure Jedi: Fallen Order (on EA's Origin client, not Steam). Another heavy-hitter offered in the free bundle chaotic RTS Total War: Warhmmer, and there's also Saber's popular World War Z shooter on the Epic Games Store.

The rest of the games lineup are launched natively within the Prime Gaming app on Windows, so there's no need to redeem keys or download another launcher like Origin or EGS. Respawn's next Star Wars game--a sequel to the popular Jedi: Fallen Order--may be revealed sometime this year with a release date in 2023 or 2024.

Check below for the full list of free games:

  • Jedi: Fallen Order
  • Total War: Warhammer
  • World War Z: Aftermath
  • Fahrenheit: Indigo Prophecy Remastered
  • WRC 7
  • Abandon Ship
  • Paper Beast
  • In Other Waters
  • Two Point Hospital
Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

