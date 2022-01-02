All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
PC gaming explodes: Steam hits new 28 million concurrent player record

PC gaming is bigger than ever, Steam hits record new 27.9 million peak concurrent player record on the second day of 2022.

Published Sun, Jan 2 2022 4:13 PM CST
Steam kicks off 2022 with a new player record, showing that PC gaming is bigger than ever.

Two days into 2022 and Valve has already smashed previous player records on Steam. According to new data from Steam DB, Valve's bustling online marketplace had 27,942,036 peak concurrent users logged in at once. That's roughly 557,000 more users logged in now than in November 2021, the previous record month.

It's worth noting that only 8.2 million people were actually playing games in the last 24 hours, or roughly 30% of total concurrent users. Valve recently shared the top-selling Steam games of 2021 and heavy-hitters like Apex Legends, PUBG, Valheim, and first-party titles DOTA 2 and Counter-Strike dominated the list.

Top-sellers of 2021 included:

  • DOTA 2
  • Naraka Bladepoint
  • New World
  • Dead By Daylight
  • Destiny 2
  • Battlefield 2042
  • Apex Legends
  • Valheim
  • Counter-Strike
  • GTA V
  • Rainbow Six Siege
  • PUBG Battlegrounds
NEWS SOURCE:steamdb.info

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

