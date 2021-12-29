Steam 2021 top earners: PUBG, Battlefield 2021, Apex, Valheim + more
Valve releases a full list of the top-selling and top-earning Steam PC games throughout 2021, includes a ton of new entries.
Valve just released the top-earning Steam games of 2021 in both sales and in-game transactions. Here's a breakdown.
The new top-earning Steam 2021 figures give an idea of how certain games are performing on the PC's biggest sales marketplace. The games are separated into three tiers including platinum, gold, silver, and bronze, the latter of which includes the vast majority of games. A big thing to note is that this isn't a top-10 list that's organized by largest to smallest.
Everything has been randomized by Valve in an effort to protect actual Steam earnings data, which is not reported publicly. This is not a ranked list and just because GTA V is listed first doesn't mean it made the most. The list also includes full game sales and in-game purchases such as microtransactions and DLC. Still, though, we're able to glean a lot about traditional Steam staples and newcomers in 2021.
Below we've compiled data sheets and a full list of the top-earning and top-selling games on Steam.
Platinum
- DOTA 2
- Naraka Bladepoint
- New World
- Dead By Daylight
- Destiny 2
- Battlefield 2042
- Apex Legends
- Valheim
- Counter-Strike
- GTA V
- Rainbow Six Siege
- PUBG Battlegrounds
Gold
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- War Thunder
- It Takes Two
- Sea of Thieves
- Back 4 Blood
- Warframe
- Final Fantasy XIV
- RUST
- Forza Horizon 4
- FIFA 22
- Forza Horizon 5
- The Elden Scrolls Online
Silver
- Resident Evil Village
- Cyberpunk 2077
- ARK
- Euro Truck Simulator 2
- Civilization VI
- Stellaris
- Age of Empires IV
- Halo Infinite
- Black Desert Online
- Phasmaphobia
- Path of Exile
- Team Fortress 2
- Monster Hunter World
- Outriders
- Sims 4
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition
Bronze
- Star Wars The Old Republic
- The Binding of Isaac Rebirth
- FIFA 21
- World of Tanks
- Flight Simulator GOTY
- Guilty Gear Surviva
- The Witcher 3
- Dying Light
- The Forest
- Total War Warhammer II
- Days Gone
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Football Manager 2022
- Wallpaper Engine
- Tales of Arise
- NieR Replicant
- Farming Simulator 22
- F1 2021
- Phantasy Star Online 2
- Battlefield V
- Doom Eternal
- NBA 2K21
- Smite
- World of Warships
- Day Z
- Rimworld
- No Man's Sky
- NiOh 2
- Bloons TD 6
- Cities Skylines
- ARMA III
- Sekiro
- Skyrim
- Hades
- Halo MCC
- Fall Guys
- RAFT
- Age of Empires II
- Black Ops III
- Hearts of Iron IV
- Terraria
- Baldur's Gate
- Yu-Gi-Oh Duel Links
- Crusader Kings III
- Tale of Immortal
- Half-Life ALYX
- NBA 2K22
- Dyson Sphere Program
- EA Play
- Borderlands 3
- Planet Zoo
- Biomutant
- Fallout 4
- Hunt: Showdown
- Fallout 76
- Stardew Valley
- Satisfactory
- theHunter Call of the Wild
- Humankind
