Steam 2021 top earners: PUBG, Battlefield 2021, Apex, Valheim + more

Valve just released the top-earning Steam games of 2021 in both sales and in-game transactions. Here's a breakdown.

The new top-earning Steam 2021 figures give an idea of how certain games are performing on the PC's biggest sales marketplace. The games are separated into three tiers including platinum, gold, silver, and bronze, the latter of which includes the vast majority of games. A big thing to note is that this isn't a top-10 list that's organized by largest to smallest.

Everything has been randomized by Valve in an effort to protect actual Steam earnings data, which is not reported publicly. This is not a ranked list and just because GTA V is listed first doesn't mean it made the most. The list also includes full game sales and in-game purchases such as microtransactions and DLC. Still, though, we're able to glean a lot about traditional Steam staples and newcomers in 2021.

Below we've compiled data sheets and a full list of the top-earning and top-selling games on Steam.

Platinum

DOTA 2

Naraka Bladepoint

New World

Dead By Daylight

Destiny 2

Battlefield 2042

Apex Legends

Valheim

Counter-Strike

GTA V

Rainbow Six Siege

PUBG Battlegrounds

Gold

Red Dead Redemption 2

War Thunder

It Takes Two

Sea of Thieves

Back 4 Blood

Warframe

Final Fantasy XIV

RUST

Forza Horizon 4

FIFA 22

Forza Horizon 5

The Elden Scrolls Online

Silver

Resident Evil Village

Cyberpunk 2077

ARK

Euro Truck Simulator 2

Civilization VI

Stellaris

Age of Empires IV

Halo Infinite

Black Desert Online

Phasmaphobia

Path of Exile

Team Fortress 2

Monster Hunter World

Outriders

Sims 4

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Bronze