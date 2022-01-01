All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Only in Japan: lickable 'Taste your TV' invented, you can lick your TV

Meiji University professor Homei Miyashita creates lickable TV screen prototype: Taste the TV lets you literally taste your TV.

@anthony256
Published Sat, Jan 1 2022 1:20 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

After 11 years of writing for TweakTown, it feels like there are waves of "WTF" news that fly across my screen... and today my friends, is another day of crazy news.

Meiji University professor Homei Miyashita has created a prototype lickable TV screen that can imitate food flavors, so that you could lick your TV and literally taste it -- which is why the device is called Taste the TV -- or TTTV. Taste the TV has a carousel of 10 flavor canisters that are sprayed in a specific combination to create the taste of particular food.

From there, the flavor is rolled on hygienic film over a flat TV screen for viewers to... well... lick. In the current world we live in through the pandemic, I don't see how licking your TV can be a good thing... but I guess the excuse of being able to taste food from the confines of your walls, and never venture out into the world again... is leading us into the world of licking our screens.

Only in Japan: lickable 'Taste your TV' invented, you can lick your TV 03 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

Miyashita told Reuters: "The goal is to make it possible for people to have the experience of something like eating at a restaurant on the other side of the world, even while staying at home".

Miyashita is working with a team of around 30 students, where they've produced a bunch of different flavor-related devices with the new lickable TV screen being just one of them. Miyashita has said that he's built the TTTV prototype himself over the last year, adding that a commercial version of a lickable TV screen would cost around 100,000 yen to make -- $875 or so.

Only in Japan: lickable 'Taste your TV' invented, you can lick your TV 04 | TweakTown.com
Only in Japan: lickable 'Taste your TV' invented, you can lick your TV 05 | TweakTown.comOnly in Japan: lickable 'Taste your TV' invented, you can lick your TV 06 | TweakTown.com

The lickable TV technology has been discussed with companies that would use it to apply a pizza or chocolate taste, to something like a slice of bread... I guess, because why not. Miyashita hopes that there will be a platform built around his technology similar to music, where instead of listening to various songs, you can taste various things by licking your display.

One of the students tested the TTTV machines for reporters, saying the screen tasted like sweet chocolate. She said: "It's kind of like milk chocolate. It's sweet like a chocolate sauce".

Buy at Amazon

LG OLED C1 Series 65' (OLED65C1PUB)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1896.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/1/2022 at 12:42 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:reuters.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.