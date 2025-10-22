Sheepless in Seattle: Netflix is making multiple films and TV series out of Settlers of Catan

Settlers of Catan is a classic gateway board game, and Netflix is going to town here: we're getting films and TV shows, both live-action and animations.

Netflix has revealed another game adaptation, and this time, it's the famous Settlers of Catan which is getting ported to a TV screen near you.

If you're not familiar with Settlers - unlikely, I know - it's one of the most famous modern 'gateway' board games, accessible and yet packing enough strategic depth to satisfy most folks.

TechRadar noticed a report from Variety which informs us that Netflix will be developing multiple Settlers of Catan outings, including films and TV shows, both live-action and animations. There's nothing concrete announced beyond that, though.

The publisher of the game, Asmodee, will obviously be involved, as will the sons of Klaus Teuber - who created Settlers - namely Guido and Benjamin Teuber. Netflix tells us that Roy Lee from Vertigo Entertainment is going to be the producer.

Jinny Howe, head of scripted series at Netflix (US and Canada), enthused:

"Anyone who has played Catan knows that the intense strategy and negotiation at the core of the game has endless opportunities for some serious drama. "We knew landing this deal would be as game-changing as a well-placed settlement, so we decided to pool our resources across series, features, animation, and games and show Asmodee the full power of Netflix when we work together. Hardcore 'Settlers' are going to lose their minds, and new fans will finally learn just how important a sheep trade can be."

So, apparently we're in for plenty of drama, presumably with a heavy focus on building placement, cagey trading, and trying to place that vital resource in the position that you think your opponent is least likely to choose out of your fan of cards, when they're taking one from your hand thanks to the robber (who will surely be a character). Presumably a 'wood for sheep' joke will be compulsory at some point, too.

In all seriousness, I'm not sure how Catan is going to translate into a TV experience, but it'll certainly raise the profile of the board game. We're told it has sold some 45 million units, though that's still a long way behind Monopoly which is approaching some 300 million sold, according to the all-knowing internet (I don't doubt it to be honest).

If The Settlers of Catan is the reigning monarch of gateway games, then Monopoly is the jester - because only a fool would play this drawn-out, turgid, luck-fest frankly (although I admit placing hotels is quite satisfying).