Star Citizen raised $85 million in 2021, total funding at $420 million

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, Dec 30 2021 3:05 PM CST
Star Citizen raised nearly $86 million throughout 2021, making it the most successful year of funding since the game's rollout in 2012.

Redditor Mottfield released a new Star Citizen funding chart that chronicles the game's monthly revenues since funding began in 2012. The results are pretty eye-opening and show just how much the space sim has grown throughout the last nine years.

Star Citizen raised $85 million in 2021, total funding at $420 million 22 | TweakTown.com

2021 was the biggest year for Star Citizen with over $85.890 million in funding throughout the year, with November being the largest funding month. While most companies like EA, Take-Two, Sony, and Nintendo have all seen pandemic spending even out, RSI has enjoyed a hefty boost from 2020 to 2021. Overall funding was up 10% to $85,890,852 in 2021, as compared to $77,675,457 in 2020.

What's also interesting is 2020's massive revenue jump. Funding in 2020 was up a huge 63% over 2019 ($77.6 million versus $47.5 million, respectively), corresponding with pandemic-level games spending.

Finally we have a staggering compound annual growth rate for Star Citizen, with a CAGR of 43% from 2012's $3.78 million in funding all the way to 2021's huge $85.89 million.

Star Citizen keeps getting bigger and bigger both content-wise and budget-wise. To date, the game has generated over $420.1 million in funding.

NEWS SOURCE:reddit.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

