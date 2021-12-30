Star Citizen raised $85 million in 2021, total funding at $420 million

Star Citizen raised a huge $85.9 million in funding throughout 2021, more than any other year, pushing total funding to $420m.

Star Citizen raised nearly $86 million throughout 2021, making it the most successful year of funding since the game's rollout in 2012.

Redditor Mottfield released a new Star Citizen funding chart that chronicles the game's monthly revenues since funding began in 2012. The results are pretty eye-opening and show just how much the space sim has grown throughout the last nine years.

2021 was the biggest year for Star Citizen with over $85.890 million in funding throughout the year, with November being the largest funding month. While most companies like EA, Take-Two, Sony, and Nintendo have all seen pandemic spending even out, RSI has enjoyed a hefty boost from 2020 to 2021. Overall funding was up 10% to $85,890,852 in 2021, as compared to $77,675,457 in 2020.

What's also interesting is 2020's massive revenue jump. Funding in 2020 was up a huge 63% over 2019 ($77.6 million versus $47.5 million, respectively), corresponding with pandemic-level games spending.

Finally we have a staggering compound annual growth rate for Star Citizen, with a CAGR of 43% from 2012's $3.78 million in funding all the way to 2021's huge $85.89 million.

Star Citizen keeps getting bigger and bigger both content-wise and budget-wise. To date, the game has generated over $420.1 million in funding.