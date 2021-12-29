AMD CEO Lisa Su says 2023 will be 'peak year' of next-gen consoles

AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su has made some fresh comments on the state of the market regarding next-gen console supply, even with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles still nigh impossible to buy... or super-expensive from its limited supply.

In AMD's recent financial earnings call with investors, Dr. Su was asked an obvious question: about the current supply problems, and the seasonality of them. In reply, Dr. Su said that AMD is ramping up production of the semi-custom chips for the next-gen consoles throughout 2022, and she expects that it'll be yet another strong year for both Sony and Microsoft.

The AMD CEO said that it will be 2023 that will be the "peak year" for Microsoft and Sony's next-gen consoles, Dr. Lisa Su said: "Well, I think -- first of all, I think the console business, this console cycle and all when you look at it in totality, has been amazing. I mean if you think about the strength of the cycle, now we're sort of deep into the second year and the fact that the demand is so high. I mean we've been shipping a lot of product".

"So the fact that the demand is still high says something about just sort of the product capability that's been captured by both Microsoft and Sony in this console cycle. We're continuing to ramp up production. We expect 2022 to be another strong growth year for consoles. If you look at the typical console cycle, the peak year is actually the fourth year typically. And so you would expect maybe 2023 would be the peak year".

"But to the overall point is, look, it's a great platform. We love the fact that we have so many users that are using AMD technology on the console platform and we'll continue to ramp up supply. And from a seasonality standpoint, yes, you're right. Seasonality does become more muted in this environment until we get to sort of a more normalized environment".