New research identifies key factor in development of Alzheimer's

Researchers at the University of Adelaide have identified a link between energy production and Alzheimer's disease in zebrafish.

Published Tue, Dec 28 2021 5:00 AM CST
Researchers from the University of Adelaide have published a new study in Disease Models and Mechanisms examining the link between energy production in the brain and Alzheimer's disease.

The research team studied the brains of young adult zebrafish, which had genetic mutations associated with early-onset Alzheimer's disease. Zebrafish were the ideal candidate for the study, as they produce large families in which subtle effects can be more easily detected.

The Alzheimer's disease mutations affected brain cell function in various ways but notably impacted the cells' ability to use oxygen to produce energy. Energy production is the most fundamentally important process within a cell, a necessary prerequisite for the rest of its functions. In highly active organs like the brain, impacts on energy availability have serious consequences.

"This is very interesting because we know when Alzheimer's disease eventually develops, people's brains become severely deficient in energy production," said Dr. Karissa Barthelson from the University of Adelaide's Alzheimer's Disease Genetics Laboratory.

"When we realized this common link we took our research one step further and re-analyzed data from another research group that had studied an important Alzheimer's disease gene in mice. We could see a similar effect, and this reinforces our confidence that we have found a fundamental, early driver of Alzheimer's disease in humans," continued Barthelson.

You can read more from the study here.

NEWS SOURCES:medicalxpress.com, doi.org

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

