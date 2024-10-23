All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
Science, Space, Health & Robotics

Researchers create new microchip design that abandons electricity for sound and light

Researchers have for the first time used lasers to make, control and detect high-frequency sound waves on the surface of a microchip.

Researchers create new microchip design that abandons electricity for sound and light
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Junior Editor
Published
2 minutes & 30 seconds read time

For the first time, a team of researchers successfully used lasers to generate sound waves on the surface of a microchip, opening the door for completely new microchip design considerations that abandon electricity.

Lead author Dr Choon-Kong Lai (left), research lead Dr Moritz Merklein and Professor Ben Eggleton
2

Lead author Dr Choon-Kong Lai (left), research lead Dr Moritz Merklein and Professor Ben Eggleton

In a new study published in the APL Photonics journal of the American Institute of Physics, a team of researchers details the process of generating sound waves on a microchip and the benefits of the new technology. According to the press release about the study, the team used a technique called stimulated Brillouin scattering (SBS), which is created through a feedback loop between photons (light) and phonons (sound). More specifically, as light moves around the chip or an optical fiber it creates sound vibrations.

Notably, researchers initially believed these sound vibrations to be an obstacle, but after further consideration, it was realized they could be coupled with light waves, which enhances the vibration. Moreover, the team discovered this vibration could be used as a new way to transport and process information.

Here's how it works. The team used special glass made from germanium, arsenic, and selenide, which is called GeAsSe. Using lasers to generate the light and the sound, the researchers were able to demonstrate how lasers can be used to create and detect high-frequency surface acoustic waves. The result was somewhat akin to an earthquake traveling across the surface of a microchip.

But instead of the powerful tremors the frequencies on the microchip were nearly a billion times higher than that produced by an earthquake. Being able to contain the sound wave to the microchip makes it a "perfect candidate for advanced sensing technologies," reads the University of Sydney press release

"The use of sound waves on the surface of a microchip has application in sensing, signal processing and advanced communications technology," said senior author and project lead Dr Moritz Merklein from the University of Sydney Nano Institute and School of Physics. "We can now start to think about new designs for chips that use light and sound instead of electricity."

The researchers believe the new technology has applications in 5G/6G and broadband networks, sensors, radar systems, defence systems, radio astronomy, satellite communication, signal processing, and advanced communications technologies.

"Typically, surface acoustic waves are 'excited' using electronics. Here we use photonics, or light energy, to produce the sound wave. This approach has multiple advantages, chief of which is that light does not produce the heat in the chip that electronic excitation causes," said study lead author Govert Neijts, a student from the University of Twente in the Netherlands who spent nine months at the University of Sydney labs

"The material is considered a soft glass. This means that unlike many materials, it operates as a guide for the high-frequency sound waves and lets them more freely interact with the light waves we put into the chip," said Dr. Merklein

Photo of the product for sale

Assassin's Creed Mirage Launch Edition, Xbox X

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$39.88
$39.88$39.88$38.65
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/22/2024 at 11:30 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:sydney.edu.au, pubs.aip.org

Junior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles