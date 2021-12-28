All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Earth's new 'Black Box' will be around after our end, keeping records

A massive black box to preserve records of the Earth, in case of a potential climate apocalypse, is being constructed in Tasmania.

Published Tue, Dec 28 2021 4:00 AM CST
Much like the black box found on aircraft to keep a safe record of its functions in the event of a disaster, a new black box will keep a record of the Earth in case of a calamity.

The new project, dubbed Earth's Black Box, is a collaboration between the University of Tasmania, Clemenger BBDO, and The Glue Society. Construction is expected to begin in early 2022 and intends to record all of the relevant data that could contribute to the world's collapse, keeping it safe in that event.

"Unless we dramatically transform our way of life, climate change and other man-made perils will cause our civilization to crash," reads the Earth's Black Box website.

The box will be located in the remote landscape of Tasmania, an Australian island state. It will be approximately 33 feet (10 meters) long, with an exterior of 3-inch thick (7.6 centimeters) steel. Full of hard drives, it will store and record climate-related information, including temperature measurements, data on ocean acidification, and land use. The box will also house many other data sets relating to military spending, energy consumption, human population growth, and even news headlines, social media posts, and climate change conferences.

"The idea is if the Earth does crash as a result of climate change, this indestructible recording device will be there for whoever's left to learn from that. It's also there to hold leaders to account, to make sure their action or inaction is recorded," said Jim Curtis, executive creative director at Clemenger BBDO.

NEWS SOURCES:space.com, earthsblackbox.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

