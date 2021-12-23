Embracer Group's most important new acquisition isn't a game developer

Embracer Group's most important game-related acquisition in 2021 isn't an actual game developer.

Video game animation expert DIGIC is Embracer's most valuable acquisition of 2021. DIGIC has worked on cinematics for practically every game-related IP in the industry from Halo to Final Fantasy, and will bring its expertise to Saber Interactive's growing segment powerhouse. Under Embracer, DIGIC will continue its work-for-hire projects and also work organically with Saber Interactive and other Embracer-owned segments (including Gearbox) on both game projects as well as multimedia endeavors, including Gearbox's transmedia ambitions.

"This acquisition is unique because the skillset is so complimentary to what we do, and it's something that we're lacking, not only internally within Saber but within the Group as a whole," said Saber boss Matthew Karch.

"Randy and I have actually discussed Gearbox potentially using your services to create product for some for some of their content coming out and obviously as we continue to grow we're going to see a lot more internal demand in addition to the external demand with work-for-hire, which obviously we're going to continue."

DIGIC has worked with the following partners on some of the best franchises in gaming:

Sony

Microsoft

BioWare

SEGA

NCSoft

Activision

Ubisoft

Tencent

Halo

Final Fantasy

Call of Duty

Elden Ring

Assassin's Creed

League of Legends

Destiny

Dragon Age

Darksiders

Witcher

Watch Dogs

Warhammer

"We have a client we've done 25 projects for so far, and they're among the top 10 game titles in the world,"said DIGIC boss Alex Rabb.