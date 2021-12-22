All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

The end is in sight for Antarctica's 'Doomsday Glacier'

One of Earth's largest glaciers is at risk of collapse within the next three years, potentially taking much of Antarctica with it.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Wed, Dec 22 2021 2:00 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Antarctica is home to some gigantic ice masses, including the Doomsday Glacier, and its time is running out.

The end is in sight for Antarctica's 'Doomsday Glacier' 01 | TweakTown.com

The Thwaites Glacier, otherwise known as the Doomsday Glacier, is approximately the size of Florida. It is the widest glacier on Earth, spanning roughly 80 miles (120 kilometers) and extending down between 2,600-3,900 feet (800-1,200 meters) to its grounding line (where the glacier transitions from being primarily land-attached to free-floating in the ocean).

The glacier is known as the Doomsday Glacier because it could trigger a cascade of glacial collapse in Antarctica with its collapse. During a briefing on December 13th during the American Geophysical Union's (AGU) annual meeting, researchers have warned that it is at risk of collapse within the next three years. The ice mass is large enough to raise sea levels by more than two feet.

"And it could lead to even more sea-level rise, up to 10 feet (3 m) if it draws the surrounding glaciers with it," said Ted Scambos, lead coordinator of The International Thwaites Glacier Collaboration (ITGC).

Climate change has already significantly impacted the Thwaites Glacier, which is estimated to have lost around 1,000 billion tons (900 billion metric tons) of ice since 2000. In the past 30 years, annual ice loss has doubled, and the glacier now loses about 50 billion tons (45 billion metric tons) more ice than it receives in snowfall per year.

Buy at Amazon

Snow Joe SJ625E Electric Single Stage Snow Thrower | 21-Inch | 15 Amp

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$169.99
$169.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/21/2021 at 11:25 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:space.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.