Indian restaurant sells cryptocurrency-themed food, to massive success

Indian restaurant 'Voosh' names dishes with cryptocurrency-themed names, becomes a gigantic hit on social media overnight.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Dec 20 2021 7:46 AM CST
Published Mon, Dec 20 2021 7:46 AM CST

Indian restaurant "Voosh" is doing things a little differently in India -- where the country has the highest number of cryptocurrency investors in the world -- has adopted cryptocurrency-themed food items on its menu.

Indian restaurant sells cryptocurrency-themed food, to massive success 09 | TweakTown.com

Since the company made the crypto-fueled move, they've seen nothing but massive success and a huge influx of orders. Voosh's hottest-selling product is their regular Indian tea, but with a fancier cryptocurrency-themed name of "Crypto Chai By Voosh".

Varun Agarwal, the co-founder of Alma Mater, posted a screenshot on her personal Instagram of Voosh's menu, saying: "Ah Bangalore, you beauty". Crypto enthusiasts are super enthusiastic about Voosh's moves, with over 100 million crypto investors in the country making India the hottest spot in the world for digital currency. The Indian government is regulating cryptocurrencies and a bill might be introduced in February 2022, not too far away now.

  • Bitcoin Masala Oats
  • Smart Contract Poha
  • Crypto Gold combo: Upma with Masala Chai
  • Blockchain Ledger Punjabi Samosa
  • Chicken Tikka Crypto Samosa
  • Hard Fork Paneer Tikka

Shivam Thakral, the CEO of BuyUcoin to LiveMint said: "The digital assets have caught everyone's attention not only because it has emerged as the best asset class of 2021 but also because other asset classes are not able to fulfill the aspiration of the smart investors who want their money to grow in tandem with global growth rate".

NEWS SOURCE:watcher.guru

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

