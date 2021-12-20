Indian restaurant sells cryptocurrency-themed food, to massive success

Indian restaurant "Voosh" is doing things a little differently in India -- where the country has the highest number of cryptocurrency investors in the world -- has adopted cryptocurrency-themed food items on its menu.

Since the company made the crypto-fueled move, they've seen nothing but massive success and a huge influx of orders. Voosh's hottest-selling product is their regular Indian tea, but with a fancier cryptocurrency-themed name of "Crypto Chai By Voosh".

Varun Agarwal, the co-founder of Alma Mater, posted a screenshot on her personal Instagram of Voosh's menu, saying: "Ah Bangalore, you beauty". Crypto enthusiasts are super enthusiastic about Voosh's moves, with over 100 million crypto investors in the country making India the hottest spot in the world for digital currency. The Indian government is regulating cryptocurrencies and a bill might be introduced in February 2022, not too far away now.

Bitcoin Masala Oats

Smart Contract Poha

Crypto Gold combo: Upma with Masala Chai

Blockchain Ledger Punjabi Samosa

Chicken Tikka Crypto Samosa

Hard Fork Paneer Tikka

Shivam Thakral, the CEO of BuyUcoin to LiveMint said: "The digital assets have caught everyone's attention not only because it has emerged as the best asset class of 2021 but also because other asset classes are not able to fulfill the aspiration of the smart investors who want their money to grow in tandem with global growth rate".