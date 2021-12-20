DogeBonk is '1st space memecoin', #SorryElon beats Dogecoin to moon

DogeBonk now markets itself as the 'first meme-coin in space', beating Elon Musk getting Dogecoin to the moon with SpaceX.

I noticed that my notifications on Twitter was blowing up a few hours ago, and it was over something called DogeBonk -- a meme coin that has a bigger bark than Dogecoin right now, beating Elon Musk's favorite cryptocurrency to the moon.

DogeBonk is now marketing itself as the first meme coin in space, beating Elon Musk putting a "literal Dogecoin on the literal moon". DogeBonk is being launched into space, which gives the marketing team at DogeBonk the ability to market their meme coin at beating Dogecoin to space.

The team tweeted, with what I'm sure was a huge smile on their faces: "Sorry Elon, but we beat Dogecoin as the first memecoin in space. Watch us prove it tomorrow on our stream. DogeBonk is the first crypto in space. Ain't too late to join us though, truce?"

People have been wondering why #SorryElon has been trending on Twitter... and now you know why, and now I know why my personal Twitter was blowing up. It seems my story was picked up more than I thought about Elon Musk and Dogecoin being put on the moon... now getting tagged instantly in DogeBonk posts.

#SorryNotSorryElon