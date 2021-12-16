All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
343i makes Halo TV non-canon to protect it from 'colliding' with games

343 Industries is keeping the Halo TV show separate from the story arc canon established in books, mini-series, and games.

Published Thu, Dec 16 2021 3:31 PM CST
343i is separating the Halo TV show from the canon storylines established with Halo books and games.

The Halo TV show will have its own separate canon, 343 Industries transmedia boss Kiki Wolfkill confirms. While the show will still be based on the core Halo universe, it will diverge from the main canon in something called the Halo Silver Timeline. The reason? 343i wants to "protect" each medium from colliding with one another and cancelling each other out--in other words, there's a lot of threads and pieces to Halo lore to keep track of and things can get very messy very quickly.

"We're referring to this as the Halo Silver Timeline as a way of differentiating it from core canon, and both protecting core canon and protecting the television story. And by that I mean being able to give ourselves the chance to evolve both and for both to be what they need to be for their mediums without colliding with each other," Wolfkill says.

The same thing happened with Halo Legends, the unique Animatrix-style anthology series based on the Halo universe, which was retconned as non-canon after release.

The Halo TV series will be streamed exclusively on Paramount+ in 2022.

