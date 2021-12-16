All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

TSMC announces N4X process tech, will be used for next-gen HPC chips

TSMC announces its new N4X process technology, made for HPC products -- ultimate performance, max clock speeds in 5nm family.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Dec 16 2021 9:51 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

TSMC has just announced its N4X process technology, which has been tailor-made for the demanding workloads of high-performance computing (HPC) products.

TSMC announces N4X process tech, will be used for next-gen HPC chips 05 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new N4X process technology is the first of TSMC's HPC-focused technology offerings, which the company says "representing ultimate performance and maximum clock frequencies in the 5-nanometer family. The "X" designation is reserved for TSMC technologies that are developed specifically for HPC products".

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) enhanced its already impressive technology with features made for HPC products to create N4X, these features include:

  • Device design and structures optimized for high drive current and maximum frequency
  • Back-end metal stack optimization for high-performance designs
  • Super high density metal-insulator-metal capacitors for robust power delivery under extreme performance loads

Dr. Kevin Zhang, senior vice president of Business Development at TSMC explains: "HPC is now TSMC's fastest-growing business segment and we are proud to introduce N4X, the first in the 'X' lineage of our extreme performance semiconductor technologies. The demands of the HPC segment are unrelenting, and TSMC has not only tailored our 'X' semiconductor technologies to unleash ultimate performance but has also combined it with our 3DFabric™ advanced packaging technologies to offer the best HPC platform".

TSMC says that these new HPC features will enable N4X to have performance increases of 15% over N5, and up to 4% over the faster N4P at 1.2 volt. N4X can achieve drive voltages beyond 1.2 volt and have even more performance, with the company expecting N4X to enter risk production in 2H 2023.

Buy at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$709.97
$709.98$709.99$745.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/16/2021 at 5:28 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.