Here's why NASA's insane next-gen space telescope was delayed again

NASA has officially delayed the launch of its next-generation space telescope that was scheduled to launch later this month.

@JakConnorTT
Published Fri, Dec 17 2021 12:31 AM CST
NASA announced that it had to delay the launch of its next-generation space telescope that was scheduled for liftoff next week.

According to the announcement from the space agency, the James Webb Space Telescope was scheduled for launch on December 22 to no earlier than December 24. NASA wrote on its blog and social channels on December 14 that the James Webb Space Telescope team was currently working on a communication issue, which was only recently fixed according to NASA's associate administrator for science missions, Thomas Zurbuchen.

Many scientists worldwide and individuals who have worked on the James Webb Space Telescope are nervous about the upcoming launch. The telescope has faced countless delays throughout its long development and, as a result, has been quite exponentially expensive.

The next-generation telescope will be able to see back further in time than any other telescope ever built, but with that power comes downsides. The space telescope is extremely fragile and has "300 single-point failure items, and they all have to work right," or else the telescope turns into a $10+ billion piece of space junk that can't be retrieved.

NEWS SOURCES:blogs.nasa.gov, techspot.com, space.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

