Peter Molyneux's blockchain game sold $42 million worth of land NFTs

Peter Molyneux's new blockchain game Legacy has made over $42 million digital NFT land sales, and other publishers are watching.

Published Wed, Dec 15 2021 3:47 PM CST
Peter Molyneux is back with a new blockchain-based game that peddles a limited quantity of digital land NFTs, literally monetizing digital real-estate which is theoretically infinite.

VIEW GALLERY - 14 IMAGES

NFTs are storming the games industry and there's not much we can do to stop it. Ubisoft plans to use NFTs to supercharge FOMO, monetization, and engagement. Some game-makers, like Peter Molyneux and his studio 22Cans, are having a lot of success with their NFT ventures by nearly selling out of all in-game digital land plots from the get-go. Publishers are watching and taking notes.

According to the storefront page for Legacy, Peter Molyneux's new blockchain game, over $42 million of its digital NFTs have been sold to consumers. The studio actually sold the city of London for nearly $1 million. We've done the math below. But one begs to question what you're actually buying here. The answer is a tract of in-game land to use as an in-game industrial zone to build your wares and sell them to the market. Your ownership is verifiable via blockchain and you have a digital deed of sorts that can then be further sold on the marketplace.

Here's how much Legacy has made to date based on Gala Coin to USD conversions.

Enterprise Deed (Uncommon)

  • 13,604 Gala each ($6,934.84)
  • 1,393 sold out of 1,500
  • Total - $9,660,232.12
Firm Deed (Rare)

  • 37,002 Gala each ($3,535.14)
  • 819 sold out of 850
  • Total - $2,895,279.66
Corporation Deed (Epic)

  • 123,335 Gala each ($62,871.82)
  • 233 sold out of 250
  • Total - $14,649,134.06
Startup Deed (Common)

  • 6,478.207 Gala Each ($3,302.36)
  • 2,000 sold out of 2,000
  • Total - $6,604,720
Conglomerate Deed (Legendary)

  • 246,670.201 Gala each ($125,743.73)
  • 60 out of 60 sold
  • Total - $7,544,623.8
Heart of London Deed (Ancient)

  • 1,793,965 Gala each ($914,499.84)
  • 1 out of 1 sold
  • Total - $914,499.84

Grand Total - 42,268,489.48

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

