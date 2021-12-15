Peter Molyneux's blockchain game sold $42 million worth of land NFTs

Peter Molyneux is back with a new blockchain-based game that peddles a limited quantity of digital land NFTs, literally monetizing digital real-estate which is theoretically infinite.

NFTs are storming the games industry and there's not much we can do to stop it. Ubisoft plans to use NFTs to supercharge FOMO, monetization, and engagement. Some game-makers, like Peter Molyneux and his studio 22Cans, are having a lot of success with their NFT ventures by nearly selling out of all in-game digital land plots from the get-go. Publishers are watching and taking notes.

According to the storefront page for Legacy, Peter Molyneux's new blockchain game, over $42 million of its digital NFTs have been sold to consumers. The studio actually sold the city of London for nearly $1 million. We've done the math below. But one begs to question what you're actually buying here. The answer is a tract of in-game land to use as an in-game industrial zone to build your wares and sell them to the market. Your ownership is verifiable via blockchain and you have a digital deed of sorts that can then be further sold on the marketplace.

Here's how much Legacy has made to date based on Gala Coin to USD conversions.

Enterprise Deed (Uncommon)

13,604 Gala each ($6,934.84)

1,393 sold out of 1,500

Total - $9,660,232.12

Firm Deed (Rare)

37,002 Gala each ($3,535.14)

819 sold out of 850

Total - $2,895,279.66

Corporation Deed (Epic)

123,335 Gala each ($62,871.82)

233 sold out of 250

Total - $14,649,134.06

Startup Deed (Common)

6,478.207 Gala Each ($3,302.36)

2,000 sold out of 2,000

Total - $6,604,720

Conglomerate Deed (Legendary)

246,670.201 Gala each ($125,743.73)

60 out of 60 sold

Total - $7,544,623.8

Heart of London Deed (Ancient)

1,793,965 Gala each ($914,499.84)

1 out of 1 sold

Total - $914,499.84

Grand Total - 42,268,489.48