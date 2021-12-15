STALKER 2 to feature world's first metahuman NFT

STALKER 2 developer is cashing in big on the NFT craze with the world's first 'metahuman NFT', an NPC that will wear your face.

STALKER 2 developer GSC Game World is jumping feet-first into the latest metaverse, NFT, and blockchain craze with the world's first "metahuman NFT".

Right now game publishers are mad scientists doing crazy experiments with blockchain tech. This now includes STALKER 2, the long-awaited post-apocalyptic FPS coming to Xbox Series X/S and PC in 2022. The devs are creating a STALKER 2 Metaverse, and plan to create the world's first "metahuman" NFT.

So how does this work? GSC will auction off digital STALKER 2 NFTs and cosmetic-only items on trade site DMarket (which sells thousands of CS:GO skins) so they can "own a piece" of the game (and of course sell it later). One of these auctions isn't just an item, but exclusive ownership of an NPC. You buy the NFT, get ownership, and GSC Game World will put your face on an in-game NPC, hence the "meta" aspect of it.

This is similar to how game developers will recreate NPCs based on real people to commemorate them in some way--Look at how Bethesda is adding Shirley Curry, aka Skyrim Grandma, into The Elder Scrolls VI for free.

So essentially you'll be buying the rights to an NPC in the game which will become you and express your likeness. You will have paid for this opportunity to attach your likeness to an in-game character, unlike mocap or performance actors who actually get paid for this sort of thing.

Check below for a copy of the press release: