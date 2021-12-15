First Uber Eats delivery makes its safely to the ISS

Arriving recently at the International Space Station (ISS) for an eleven day stay, Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa also brought some Uber Eats to share.

Launching on December 8th, Maezawa brought ready-to-eat canned Japanese dishes to share with the Expedition 66 crew. The meals included boiled mackerel in miso, beef bowl cooked in sweet sauce, simmered chicken with bamboo shoots, and braised pork, a welcome reprieve from the everyday meals aboard the ISS.

"We're over the moon to have helped make the first successful delivery to space. Our goal is to help people go anywhere and get anything, so we're proud to serve the astronauts at the International Space Station. Yusaku Maezawa gets a thumbs up on this delivery, even though it took a bit longer than the usual 30 minutes to arrive," said Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi in a statement.

Between December 13th and 19th, Uber is offering the first 24,800 people to use promo code SPACEFOOD $10 off for orders valued at $20 or more. The number of people is derived from the 248 miles the trip took. The delivery took 8 hours and 34 minutes, a length of time the Soyuz Maezawa launched aboard cannot keep heated food viable for, hence the choice of cuisine.