AMD/XFX BC-160 crypto GPU now available, costs $2000 for 70MH/s @ 150W

AMD/XFX BC-160 crypto mining GPU packs the Navi 12 GPU, 8GB of HBM2 memory, and 70MH/s @ 150W of crypto mining power for $2000.

Published Mon, Dec 13 2021 8:56 PM CST
The new AMD/XFX BC-160 crypto mining card is now here available, packing a Navi 12 GPU, and 8GB of HBM2 memory you're looking at $2000 or so.

The new BC-160 (Blockchain Compute) has no display I/O, and features a blower-style cooler that will see these used in crypto mining farms. The Navi 12 GPU is made on 7nm at TSMC, has 2304 Stream Processors, 36 Compute Units, and is on the PCIe 4.0 x16 standard.

8GB of HBM2 memory is used on a 2048-bit memory bus, which means we'll have 512GB/sec of memory bandwidth. AMD/XFX's new BC-160 crypto mining card offers around 70MH/s for around 150W TGP, which is a little better than the Radeon RX 6800 XT at around 64MH/s... but that same Radeon RX 6800 XT is a proper gaming graphics card, not a crypto mining-only card for $2000 that is useless for anything else.

AMD/XFX BC-160 crypto GPU now available, costs $2000 for 70MH/s @ 150W 07 | TweakTown.com

$2000 is crazy, it's stupid crazy... do not buy it. Even the Radeon RX 6900 XT is cheaper than that.

videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

