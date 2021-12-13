AMD/XFX BC-160 crypto GPU now available, costs $2000 for 70MH/s @ 150W

The new AMD/XFX BC-160 crypto mining card is now here available, packing a Navi 12 GPU, and 8GB of HBM2 memory you're looking at $2000 or so.

The new BC-160 (Blockchain Compute) has no display I/O, and features a blower-style cooler that will see these used in crypto mining farms. The Navi 12 GPU is made on 7nm at TSMC, has 2304 Stream Processors, 36 Compute Units, and is on the PCIe 4.0 x16 standard.

8GB of HBM2 memory is used on a 2048-bit memory bus, which means we'll have 512GB/sec of memory bandwidth. AMD/XFX's new BC-160 crypto mining card offers around 70MH/s for around 150W TGP, which is a little better than the Radeon RX 6800 XT at around 64MH/s... but that same Radeon RX 6800 XT is a proper gaming graphics card, not a crypto mining-only card for $2000 that is useless for anything else.

$2000 is crazy, it's stupid crazy... do not buy it. Even the Radeon RX 6900 XT is cheaper than that.