All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

NVIDIA CMP 170HX crypto mining card teased: insane 164MH/s hash rate!

NVIDIA CMP 170HX cryptomining GPU teased, offers insane 164MH/s hash rate that destroys RTX 3090, every other CMP mining GPU.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Sep 2 2021 7:52 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card can pump away at 100-100MH/s hash rate, but now there's a new CMP 170HX mining GPU teased that is a true crypto mining monster.

NVIDIA CMP 170HX crypto mining card teased: insane 164MH/s hash rate! 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 14 IMAGES

The new NVIDIA CMP 170HX mining card packs the super-fast A100 accelerator, which means it doesn't have any display connectivity or any ability to play games. It's a compute and crypto mining beast, teased by Codefordl on Zhihu.

NVIDIA's upcoming CMP 170HX has 4480 CUDA cores, where the full GA100 GPU inside of the NVIDIA A100 accelerator has 6912 CUDA cores -- so where does all this hash rate power come from? Well, that comes down to the 8GB of super-fast HBM2e memory that is on a 4096-bit memory bus and offers up to an insane 1.493GB/sec of memory bandwidth... making it an amazing, and the very best single GPU mining card.

NVIDIA CMP 170HX crypto mining card teased: insane 164MH/s hash rate! 03 | TweakTown.com
NVIDIA CMP 170HX crypto mining card teased: insane 164MH/s hash rate! 04 | TweakTown.com

NVIDIA's full A100 accelerator packs 40GB or 80GB of HBM2e memory depending on the version you go for, but NVIDIA has gimped the CMP 170HX even further to make sure gamers and researchers aren't picking up cheap A100 accelerators.

The NVIDIA CMP 170HX has its PCIe interface bandwidth limited to PCIe 1.0 and just 4 lanes, gimping it for everything but crypto mining. The BIOS on the card that was teased had its memory overclocking disabled, which will reduce optimizations that you can perform on the card.

NVIDIA CMP 170HX crypto mining card teased: insane 164MH/s hash rate! 05 | TweakTown.com
NVIDIA CMP 170HX crypto mining card teased: insane 164MH/s hash rate! 06 | TweakTown.com
NVIDIA CMP 170HX crypto mining card teased: insane 164MH/s hash rate! 07 | TweakTown.com

164MH/s of hash rate performance is impressive, and makes me all tingly in the right nerdy spots.

Buy at Amazon

ASUS TUF Gaming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 OC Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$2649.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/2/2021 at 6:06 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.