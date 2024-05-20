Total War: Star Wars game is rumored to be in development over at Creative Assembly

After visiting Ancient Rome, Ancient Egypt, the Napolean era, Sparta, and even the Warhammer universe, Total War: Star Wars is apparently next.

Creative Assembly, the developer and studio behind the Total War series of PC strategy games, is rumored to be working on multiple new entries in the franchise - including one set in the Star Wars universe.

According to the publication DualShockers, citing sources within the studio, three new Total War games are in development - although it's uncertain how far along the Star Wars-themed entry is.

If true, development would have commenced after a deal with Lucasfilm Games was struck. Although there's no word on a potential setting, timeline, characters, or storyline, all of that has probably already been decided. The odds are it will feature Stormtroopers with blasters and Jedi with lightsabers.

The Total War series is a PC strategy staple, with epic battles featuring hundreds of characters on screen. The series has traditionally focused on historical periods, with realistic units, weaponry, and battle tactics. Total War: Star Wars would be a galaxy very far away from the Total War norm, but it could draw inspiration from the recent Total War: Warhammer trilogy.

Fans have been creating Star Wars-themed Total War mods for years, so it will be interesting to see how Creative Assembly approaches the crossover.

Whether set during the Old Republic, Empire, or New Republic eras, Total War: Star Wars should feature a mixture of Star Wars races, soldiers, factions, and land vehicles. It's probably safe to assume that the game won't feature space battles. It'll be interesting to see how the game handles the diplomacy and Civilization side of the game and whether or not the action will be limited to a single plant/region in the universe.

As Total War and Star Wars fans, we'll be following the development of this one closely, so stay tuned.