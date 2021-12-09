Halo TV star bulking up like a bodybuilder to play Master Chief

Halo TV show star Pablo Schreiber is taking his role as Master Chief very seriously with intense training and bulking phases.

Actor Pablo Schreiber is working out like a bodybuilder to become as big as possible in order to play Master Chief.

At over 7 feet tall and 287lbs, supersoldier Spartan 117 is larger than life. How do you step into Master Chief's Mjolnir boots? A lot of training with even more calories. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, actor Pablo Schreiber, who is playing Master Chief in the new live-action Halo TV show from Paramount+, discusses his intense training and workouts.

Schreiber says he works out twice a day--not unlike immortal bodybuilding star Arnold Schwarzenegger--and is eating in a big calorie surplus to feed muscular growth.

"It's a huge job, from setting the tone on set down to the grueling task of waking up at the crack of dawn to work out, then go to shoot, and go home to work out some more. Nothing about it is easy, and I wouldn't want it to be."

Schreiber also says the TV show will expand the universe with new characters and situations and events.

We'll get our first look at the Halo TV series tonight at The Game Awards, which kicks off at 8PM EST.