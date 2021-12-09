All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Halo TV star bulking up like a bodybuilder to play Master Chief

Halo TV show star Pablo Schreiber is taking his role as Master Chief very seriously with intense training and bulking phases.

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, Dec 9 2021 3:09 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Actor Pablo Schreiber is working out like a bodybuilder to become as big as possible in order to play Master Chief.

Halo TV star bulking up like a bodybuilder to play Master Chief 3433 | TweakTown.com

At over 7 feet tall and 287lbs, supersoldier Spartan 117 is larger than life. How do you step into Master Chief's Mjolnir boots? A lot of training with even more calories. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, actor Pablo Schreiber, who is playing Master Chief in the new live-action Halo TV show from Paramount+, discusses his intense training and workouts.

Schreiber says he works out twice a day--not unlike immortal bodybuilding star Arnold Schwarzenegger--and is eating in a big calorie surplus to feed muscular growth.

"It's a huge job, from setting the tone on set down to the grueling task of waking up at the crack of dawn to work out, then go to shoot, and go home to work out some more. Nothing about it is easy, and I wouldn't want it to be."

Schreiber also says the TV show will expand the universe with new characters and situations and events.

We'll get our first look at the Halo TV series tonight at The Game Awards, which kicks off at 8PM EST.

Buy at Amazon

Halo Infinite - Xbox One and Series X | S

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$59.99
$69.99$59.99$59.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/9/2021 at 3:09 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:ew.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.