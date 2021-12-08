All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

NASA's new Sentry-II near-Earth asteroid monitoring system goes live

NASA's new next-generation near-Earth asteroid impact monitoring algorithm has now been deployed, ready to protect our planet.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Wed, Dec 8 2021 5:00 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

NASA has developed a new near-Earth asteroid impact monitoring algorithm dubbed Sentry-II to help defend Earth against future asteroid threats.

NASA's new Sentry-II near-Earth asteroid monitoring system goes live 01 | TweakTown.com

Survey telescopes have identified nearly 28,000 near-Earth asteroids (NEAs) to date, with additional NEAs expected to be discovered and added at a rate of roughly 3,000 per year. With advances in survey telescope technology, this rate will likely increase. In response to the potential threat posed by these asteroids to Earth, NASA has developed Sentry-II, an asteroid impact monitoring algorithm that has just gone online.

The Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), managed by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Southern California, calculates the orbit of every known NEA, creating impact hazard assessments for NASA's Planetary Defense Coordination Office (PDCO). To do so, CNEOS has used Sentry software developed by JPL in 2002.

"The first version of Sentry was a very capable system that was in operation for almost 20 years. It was based on some very smart mathematics: In under an hour, you could reliably get the impact probability for a newly discovered asteroid over the next 100 years-an incredible feat," said Javier Roa Vicens, who led the development of Sentry-II while working at JPL as a navigation engineer.

Sentry-II can calculate the impact probabilities of currently known NEAs more rapidly while accounting for exceptional cases that the original Sentry could not. It could not account for things like the Yarkovsky effect, which generates additional thrust for an asteroid from infrared energy it releases. In these cases, NASA scientists had to do laborious manual analyses to determine the likely path of the asteroid.

A study detailing Sentry-II was published in The Astronomical Journal on December 1st, 2021, which you can read more from here.

Buy at Amazon

ERWEI 3D Solar System Model Crystal Ball 80mm Laser Engraved Hologram

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$30.99
$30.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/8/2021 at 2:07 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:phys.org, dx.doi.org

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.