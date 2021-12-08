Halo 3 + ray tracing mod @ 8K: almost looks better than Halo Infinite
Halo 3 with the 'Beyond All Limits' ReShade ray tracing mod + 8K resolution on a GeForce RTX 3090 looks absolutely sublime.
Halo Infinite might have gamers' attention right now but YouTuber "Digital Dreams" has my attention with their latest work: Halo 3 running at the glorious 8K resolution with the Beyond All Limits ReShade ray tracing mod... and man, are the results freaking impressive. Check it out:
Halo 3 wasn't the best-looking game of its generation, but running at 8K (7680 x 4320) which is 4x the pixels of 4K and 16x the pixels of 1080p... it looks glorious. Halo 3 is part of the Halo: The Master Chief Collection on the PC and can be run at the 8K resolution if you've got the GPU grunt to handle it.
Digital Dreams used the "Beyond All Limits" ReShade ray tracing preset for Halo 3, which makes major improvements to the Global Illumination and Ambient Occlusion in the game. With these improvements, Halo 3 looks fantastic at 8K on the right PC... not too bad for a game released in 2007, hey? It actually makes me want to go back and play through the entire Halo: The Master Chief Collection.
- Read more: Grand Theft Auto V: ray tracing, real buildings in 8K looks AMAZING
- Read more: Star Wars Battlefront 8K ray tracing mod: looks better than movie CGI
- Read more: The Witcher 3 + ray tracing reshade + 8K res looks out of this world
- Read more: Here's what Red Dead Redemption 2 could look on PlayStation 6 at 8K
Digital Dreams was using an AMD Ryzen 9 3900X processor, 32GB of DDR4 RAM, and an ASUS TUF GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card with 24GB of ultra-fast GDDR6X memory... a GPU mighty enough to handle Halo 3 at the ridiculous 8K resolution.
As for the PC version of Halo 3 in the Halo: The Master Chief Collection, here's what to expect:
- PC Settings/Optimizations: Halo 3 is now optimized for PC and looking better than ever at up to 4K UHD and at 60+ FPS.* Other PC native settings include customizable mouse and keyboard support, ultrawide support, FOV customization, and more.
- Campaign: Experience the next chapter in the Halo saga and fight your way through 11 unforgettable missions.
- Multiplayer: Continue your Halo adventure with 24 multiplayer maps from the iconic Halo 3, featuring a completely updated progression system in Halo: The Master Chief Collection.
- Forge & Theater: Create new ways to play with the iconic Forge tool and utilize the Theater to capture and share your favorite moments with the community.
Similar News
- > NEXT STORY: Assetto Corsa Competizione adds both AMD FSR, and NVIDIA DLSS tech
- < PREVIOUS STORY: Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection: 120FPS mode on PlayStation 5