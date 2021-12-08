Halo 3 + ray tracing mod @ 8K: almost looks better than Halo Infinite

Halo 3 with the 'Beyond All Limits' ReShade ray tracing mod + 8K resolution on a GeForce RTX 3090 looks absolutely sublime.

Halo Infinite might have gamers' attention right now but YouTuber "Digital Dreams" has my attention with their latest work: Halo 3 running at the glorious 8K resolution with the Beyond All Limits ReShade ray tracing mod... and man, are the results freaking impressive. Check it out:

Halo 3 wasn't the best-looking game of its generation, but running at 8K (7680 x 4320) which is 4x the pixels of 4K and 16x the pixels of 1080p... it looks glorious. Halo 3 is part of the Halo: The Master Chief Collection on the PC and can be run at the 8K resolution if you've got the GPU grunt to handle it.

Digital Dreams used the "Beyond All Limits" ReShade ray tracing preset for Halo 3, which makes major improvements to the Global Illumination and Ambient Occlusion in the game. With these improvements, Halo 3 looks fantastic at 8K on the right PC... not too bad for a game released in 2007, hey? It actually makes me want to go back and play through the entire Halo: The Master Chief Collection.

Digital Dreams was using an AMD Ryzen 9 3900X processor, 32GB of DDR4 RAM, and an ASUS TUF GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card with 24GB of ultra-fast GDDR6X memory... a GPU mighty enough to handle Halo 3 at the ridiculous 8K resolution.

As for the PC version of Halo 3 in the Halo: The Master Chief Collection, here's what to expect: