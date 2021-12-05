All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Grand Theft Auto V: ray tracing, real buildings in 8K looks AMAZING

Digital Dreams modded Grand Theft Auto V with Reshade ray tracing, real buildings, realistic traffic, and all in beautiful 8K.

Published Sun, Dec 5 2021 8:15 PM CST
Grand Theft Auto V is a great-looking game on its own, but with the help of some mods it can look better than most games on the consoles, and even on a high-end gaming PC.

But in this new video from German modder Digital Dreams, Grand Theft Auto V has never, ever looked better than this. Digital Dreams is running Grand Theft Auto V with the Reshade ray tracing mod, as well as the QuantV, GTAV Real Buildings, and Realistic Traffic mods all enabled.

On top of all that modding goodness, Digital Dreams is running Grand Theft Auto V at the Grand Master resolution of 8K (7680 x 4320) which is 4x the pixels of 4K, and 16x the pixels of 1080p. It's an incredible load on any gaming system, and even watching the video in 8K on YouTube will require a 100Mbps+ internet connection if you don't want buffering.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

