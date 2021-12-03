All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
SpaceX announces Starship launch pad construction has begun

SpaceX is starting work on a launch pad for its Starship rocket in Florida, expanding its launch options from only Texas. [img]01.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Fri, Dec 3 2021 11:30 PM CST
SpaceX is starting work on a launchpad for its Starship rocket in Florida, expanding its launch options from only Texas.

The launchpad is being built at Launch Complex 39A, part of NASA's Kennedy Space Center near Cape Canaveral in Florida. SpaceX's Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy already use the site for their launches, but new infrastructure is necessary to accommodate future Starship launches.

Some preliminary work at Pad 39A was completed in 2019 related to Starship but was put on hold as operations at Starbase, SpaceX's facility in South Texas, were scaled up. Starship is currently manufactured and tested at Starbase, and the site has played host to multiple prototype test flights in previous years.

The highest test flight reached 7.8 miles (12.5 kilometers), but SpaceX hopes to complete an orbital test flight of Starship early next year. Launching from Starbase, this flight must first pass an environmental assessment conducted by U.S. Federal Aviation Administration.

When Starship is fully operational, we can expect to see launches from both Starbase and Pad 39A, as SpaceX hopes to launch one at least every two weeks in 2022.

NEWS SOURCE:space.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

