Razer CEO: next-gen Razer Blade gaming laptops will cost more in 2022

Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan says after meeting with team that Razer Blade gaming laptops will be more expensive in the New Year.

Published Tue, Nov 30 2021 8:34 PM CST
Razer will be unveiling a new family of Razer Blade gaming laptops in 2022, with both AMD and Intel introducing new mobile CPU architectures which will allow Razer to build next-gen gaming laptops... and they're going to be even more expensive.

In a new tweet from Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan, he explained that after meeting with the team and discussing "significant increases in component costs" that next-gen Razer Blade gaming laptops will have to cost more. Min-Liang Tan explained: "Just had a long meeting to review our gaming laptops line for next year - looks like there are significant increases in component costs etc and we'll be seeing price increases for next gen gaming laptops across the board (including the Razer Blade) next year."

AMD will be launching its new Zen 3+ architecture in the form of the Ryzen 6000 series codenamed "Rembrandt", while Intel has its new 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake-P" series of mobile CPUs coming soon.

Razer's flagship Blade gaming laptop rocks the Intel Core i9-11900H processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, 17-inch 4K 120Hz display, and 32GB of DDR4... all for around $3700. I would dare say "significant increases in component costs" and "price increases" for gaming laptops meaning $3700 today might be $4000-$4500 next year.

Razer Blade Pro 17 Gaming Laptop 2021

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

